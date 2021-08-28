Dean Smith: Aston Villa business ‘pretty much done’

By Joe EdwardsAston VillaPublished:

Boss Dean Smith has expressed his happiness with the squad Villa have assembled and feels their summer business is ‘pretty much’ done.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith
A busy window for Villa has seen star man Jack Grealish leave for Manchester City, with Danny Ings, Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey among the new recruits.

The transfer deadline is at 11pm on Tuesday and when asked if they are all done and it is more a case of outgoings now, Smith said: “Pretty much. I said last week I feel we’ve got a really good squad.

“I’d prefer it to be a bit healthier at the moment. We’ve got a couple of injuries but the international break will certainly sort that out somewhat.

“We’ve got a really good crop of young players here, young talented players – Carney (Chukwuemeka), Jaden (Philogene-Bidace), Cameron Archer, Hayden Lindley.

“There’s a really good crop of young lads, so we don’t want to block their pathway. Hopefully all of the players get fit and we’ve got a really healthy squad – one that can progress from last season.”

Smith, who was facing old club Brentford today, admits Conor Hourihane could leave before the deadline but thinks an ‘awful lot’ of the midfielder. Wesley has had a medical ahead of a loan move to another club – thought to be former home Club Brugge – as he ‘needs match minutes’.

“If there’s an option there that suits both parties, we’ll look at that. If there’s not, Conor knows I’m only too happy to have him in our squad,” said Smith.

“He captained the team on Tuesday night and played really well, so I think an awful lot of Conor.”

On Wesley, Smith added: “He needs the loan. I’ve been very honest with him. He needs match minutes, so the best solution is for him to go out on loan, get those minutes, and come back as the player we signed.”

Meanwhile, Villa have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel.

The 32-year-old is set to see his contract at Borussia Dortmund expire next summer and is said to be available for around £4million.

