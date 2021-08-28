Aston Villa could keep hold of Cameron Archer

Archer scored a hat-trick on his first senior start as Villa put six past Barrow in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
Smith insists lots of clubs would like to take the 19-year-old on loan before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday night.
But he appears likely to stick around as the Villa chief said: “He’s one who might stay with us to see if we can develop him around the first-team squad.
“He had a really good pre-season. He scored a hat-trick in an internal friendly, too, so he’s certainly taken his opportunity in front of us as coaches.
“After this weekend, we’ll have a chat. There’s certainly a lot of takers for him at the moment. So, we’ll have a chat with him and the other coaches regarding his development.”