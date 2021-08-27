Dean Smith to bolster Aston Villa backroom team

Villa have been working to bolster Smith’s backroom team since John Terry decided to leave the club during the summer. Interviews were held earlier this month and confirmation of an appointment is thought to be close.
Smith, who also saw long-time assistant Richard O’Kelly step down on the eve of the season, is keen to bring in a candidate who can bring something different to his staff.
Austin MacPhee was brought in as set-piece coach during pre-season with Craig Shakespeare remaining as No.2. It is thought Smith would ideally like to recruit a younger coach with a background in data and analytics as Villa pursue a modern, progressive approach.