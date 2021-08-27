Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins being assessed ahead of Brentford clash

By Joe Edwards

Villa striker Ollie Watkins is being assessed to see if he can be involved against Dean Smith's former club Brentford tomorrow.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (PA)
The 25-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury but is being checked this morning to decide if he can play a part against the Bees at Villa Park.

Smith will be without wingers Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore, striker Keinan Davis and midfielder Morgan Sanson for the clash.

The Villa chief hopes to have Bailey and Traore (both hamstring) back fit after the international break, though, while Sanson (knee) needs more time.

Meanwhile, Smith has confirmed Wesley is today undergoing a medical ahead of a loan move to another club – understood to be former home Club Brugge.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

