Barrow thanks as Aston Villa donate share of gate

Aston Villa fans celebrate after Cameron Archer scores

The claret and blues handed out a 6-0 thrashing of their Cumbrian opponents in a capacity crowd at the Dunes Hotel Stadium on Tuesday.

And they were entitled to a 45 per cent share of the 5,000 tickets sold – but instead decided to donate the cash to the Bluebirds instead.

Barrow currently sit mid-table after four games of the League Two season. They have averaged about 2,800 for their league games so far this season.

Barrow AFC said on their website: “In a fantastic show of class and generosity, Aston Villa have donated their share of the gate receipts from Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup tie back to Barrow.

“The Premier League outfit ran out 6-0 winners in their Second Round visit to Cumbria, thanks largely to a hat-trick from youngster Cameron Archer. Under the rules of the competition, Villa would be due 45 per cent of the gate receipts from a sell-out crowd at The Dunes Hotel Stadium – but they have now confirmed that they will donate that back to The Bluebirds.”

Barrow chairman Paul Hornby added: “It’s just a wonderful gesture and we’re so grateful for their generosity.

“Despite the result, it was a fantastic occasion for everyone connected with Barrow and the revenue generated from it and this subsequent donation is crucial to the club.