Barrow v Aston Villa - Match preview

The Brazilian striker has been limited to just four substitute appearances since recovering from a serious knee injury sustained on New Year’s Day, 2020.

But he is expected to be handed the start at Holker Street for what is the first ever meeting between the two clubs.

Wesley is among the players who could depart Villa on loan before the end of the month in order to get more playing time.

For the moment, however, the 24-year-old is the club’s second-choice forward with Ollie Watkins still unavailable due to a bruised knee.

Dean Smith will use the trip to Lancashire as an opportunity to give those players who have been limited in Villa’s opening two Premier League matches valuable match practice.

Axel Tuanzebe and Kortney Hause are both set to feature in defence, while Carney Chukwuemeka and Jaden Philogene-Bidace could be handed their first senior starts.

Matt Targett is also likely to start at left-back. Last season’s players’ player of the year was taken off at half-time during Villa’s 3-2 opening day defeat at Watford and replaced in the line-up by Ashley Young for Saturday’s 2-0 win against Newcastle.

Smith has since revealed how Targett missed the start of pre-season after suffering a foot injury in the final match of the 2020-21 campaign. Tonight offers the 25-year-old the chance to build match fitness and regain some confidence, though he is not the only player still searching for rhythm with Villa one of several teams to have experienced a disrupted build-up to the season.

“There are a lot of teams at the moment that will be huffing and puffing,” said Smith. “It was such a stop-start pre-season.

“With the competitions around the world it has been a staggered start for a lot of players. They are all trying to find their feet at different times.”

Leon Bailey is unlikely to be risked after missing Saturday’s match with a tight hamstring, while Bertrand Traore (also hamstring) remains out.