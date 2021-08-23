Danny Ings: Newcastle win can kickstart season for Villa

Ings set Dean Smith’s men on their way to a 2-0 victory with a stunning acrobatic strike on his home debut.
But the £25million signing played down the brilliance of the goal, instead stressing its importance in getting Villa’s campaign up and running.
Anwar El Ghazi’s second half penalty ensured Smith’s team claimed their first win of the season.
Ings, one of five summer arrivals at Villa Park, said: “It was a good goal. But more importantly it put us on the right foot for the rest of the game.
“We are still trying to gel and bond with the different movements, getting to know each other on the pitch
“To get the win after last week was huge. It was a big win and hopefully we can pick up some momentum now.”