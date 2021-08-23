Danny Ings: Newcastle win can kickstart season for Villa

Aston Villa's Danny Ings celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Ings set Dean Smith’s men on their way to a 2-0 victory with a stunning acrobatic strike on his home debut.

But the £25million signing played down the brilliance of the goal, instead stressing its importance in getting Villa’s campaign up and running.

Anwar El Ghazi’s second half penalty ensured Smith’s team claimed their first win of the season.

Ings, one of five summer arrivals at Villa Park, said: “It was a good goal. But more importantly it put us on the right foot for the rest of the game.

“We are still trying to gel and bond with the different movements, getting to know each other on the pitch