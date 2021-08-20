Dean Smith: Fans have a role to play at Aston Villa

Aston Villa fans celebrates their side's first goal of the game

Villa will play in front of a capacity home crowd for the first time in more than 18 months tomorrow when they host Newcastle United.

Next weekend’s visit of Brentford has also been confirmed as a sell-out as fans prepare to flock back to B6. Villa won only seven times on their own turf when matches were played behind closed doors last season.

Smith said: “Hopefully (the return of supporters) can improve our home record.

“The lack of fans neutralised the home effect through the league last season. Hopefully those supporters can help us make Villa Park a fortress.

“Anyone who went a couple of goals down last season found it hard to get back without the push and adrenaline of fans.