Dean Smith demands Aston Villa response

Dean Smith

Saturday’s visit of Newcastle will be Villa’s first home match in front of a capacity crowd for more than 18 months.

Smith is demanding a considerably improved performance from his team as they look to kickstart their season following last weekend’s disappointing 3-2 defeat at Watford.

Villa now have back-to-back home matches in the Premier League, with Smith’s old club Brentford visiting on Saturday week.

The boss is eager for his players to make the most of home advantage. He said: “We are certainly going to need that. We can’t perform like we did at Watford in front of our own fans at Villa Park.