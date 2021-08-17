Aston Villa snap up Caleb Chukwuemeka

Villa Park

The 19-year-old is the older brother of Carney, the FA Youth Cup winner who made his senior Villa debut at the end of last season.

Caleb, meanwhile, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Cobblers, making 28 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive performances caught the eye of several top flight clubs including Newcastle and Tottenham but it is Villa, who have pursued an aggressive recruitment policy for their academy, who were able to secure a deal. Caleb will initially join up with the club’s under-23s.

“We are delighted that Caleb has joined us,” said academy boss Mark Harrison. “He has been a player we have been monitoring for a while now and has continued to develop well at Northampton, making a number of appearances last season.

“He is an exciting attacking player with an eye for goal and we feel has a lot of potential. We are really looking forward to working with him.

“I would like to thank Northampton for the way in which they’ve handled this transfer.”

Caleb has followed the same path Carney took five years ago when he moved from Northampton to Villa at the age of 12.

The younger sibling has since developed into one of the most exciting prospects in the country and after helping Villa win the Youth Cup last term, has started the current campaign part of the first-team set-up. He was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Watford.

Northampton chairman Kelvin Thomas said: “We wish Caleb all the best and look forward to him coming back and supporting us while we will follow his future development at Villa with pride.

“We also thank Aston Villa for their professional dealings throughout the transaction and we look forward to continuing our good relationship.”

Brad Young, another of Villa’s FA Youth Cup winners, has joined League Two Carlisle United on a season-long loan.