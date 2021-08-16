Watford 3 Aston Villa 2 - Player Ratings

Watford's Peter Etebo (left) and Aston Villa's John McGinn in action during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road

Emi Martinez

A wicked deflection gave the Argentina international no chance with Ismaila Sarr’s shot for Watford’s second, while Hernandez’s goal was was one of pure quality.

Busy 6

Matty Cash

A tough outing for the right-back. Gave the ball away a colossal amount.

Sloppy 4

Ezri Konsa

The pick of the Villa back four, though that isn’t saying much. Caught out of position a couple of times, which barely happened at all last season.

OK 6

Tyrone Mings

Named the club’s new captain in the hours before the game but this is not a day he will otherwise remember with much fondness. Looked a little flustered.

Ragged 5

Matt Targett

A brutal opening day for last year’s players’ player of the season. Outpaced by Sarr in the first five minutes and that set the tone for a torrid 45 minutes.

Tormented 3

John McGinn

Toiled in the midfield during the first half but little came off. Better in the second period and scored an excellent goal.

Scorer 6

Marvelous Nakamba

The Nigeria international has the chance to prove he is the long-term answer in the middle of the park. This was a far from terrific start.

Wasteful 5

Anwar El Ghazi

Always seems to struggle on the right wing and this was no different. Knocked off the ball far too easily and failed to impose himself.

Anonymous 5

Emi Buendia

Not the debut the playmaker will have been dreaming of. Struggled to create anything of note and looked a little off the pace.

Struggled 5

Ashley Young

Started the match in an attacking role wide on the left but struggled to make much of an impact. Better after being moved to defence.

Mixed 5

Danny Ings

A forgettable debut for the striker partially redeemed by his stoppage-time penalty.

Penalty 5

Substitutes