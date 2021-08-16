Watford 3 Aston Villa 2 - Player Ratings

Emi Martinez
A wicked deflection gave the Argentina international no chance with Ismaila Sarr’s shot for Watford’s second, while Hernandez’s goal was was one of pure quality.
Busy 6
Matty Cash
A tough outing for the right-back. Gave the ball away a colossal amount.
Sloppy 4
Ezri Konsa
The pick of the Villa back four, though that isn’t saying much. Caught out of position a couple of times, which barely happened at all last season.
OK 6
Tyrone Mings
Named the club’s new captain in the hours before the game but this is not a day he will otherwise remember with much fondness. Looked a little flustered.
Ragged 5
Matt Targett
A brutal opening day for last year’s players’ player of the season. Outpaced by Sarr in the first five minutes and that set the tone for a torrid 45 minutes.
Tormented 3
John McGinn
Toiled in the midfield during the first half but little came off. Better in the second period and scored an excellent goal.
Scorer 6
Marvelous Nakamba
The Nigeria international has the chance to prove he is the long-term answer in the middle of the park. This was a far from terrific start.
Wasteful 5
Anwar El Ghazi
Always seems to struggle on the right wing and this was no different. Knocked off the ball far too easily and failed to impose himself.
Anonymous 5
Emi Buendia
Not the debut the playmaker will have been dreaming of. Struggled to create anything of note and looked a little off the pace.
Struggled 5
Ashley Young
Started the match in an attacking role wide on the left but struggled to make much of an impact. Better after being moved to defence.
Mixed 5
Danny Ings
A forgettable debut for the striker partially redeemed by his stoppage-time penalty.
Penalty 5
Substitutes
Jacob Ramsey 6 (for Targett, HT), Leon Bailey 6 (for El Ghazi, 60), Bertrand Traore 6 (for Buendia, 72) Subs not used: Wesley, Tuanzebe, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Steer (gk).