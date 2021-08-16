Watford 3 Aston Villa 2 - Player Ratings

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Matt Maher gives his ratings following the defeat at Watford.

Watford's Peter Etebo (left) and Aston Villa's John McGinn in action during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road
Watford's Peter Etebo (left) and Aston Villa's John McGinn in action during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road

Emi Martinez

A wicked deflection gave the Argentina international no chance with Ismaila Sarr’s shot for Watford’s second, while Hernandez’s goal was was one of pure quality.

Busy 6

Matty Cash

A tough outing for the right-back. Gave the ball away a colossal amount.

Sloppy 4

Ezri Konsa

The pick of the Villa back four, though that isn’t saying much. Caught out of position a couple of times, which barely happened at all last season.

OK 6

Tyrone Mings

Named the club’s new captain in the hours before the game but this is not a day he will otherwise remember with much fondness. Looked a little flustered.

Ragged 5

Matt Targett

A brutal opening day for last year’s players’ player of the season. Outpaced by Sarr in the first five minutes and that set the tone for a torrid 45 minutes.

Tormented 3

John McGinn

Toiled in the midfield during the first half but little came off. Better in the second period and scored an excellent goal.

Scorer 6

Marvelous Nakamba

The Nigeria international has the chance to prove he is the long-term answer in the middle of the park. This was a far from terrific start.

Wasteful 5

Anwar El Ghazi

Always seems to struggle on the right wing and this was no different. Knocked off the ball far too easily and failed to impose himself.

Anonymous 5

Emi Buendia

Not the debut the playmaker will have been dreaming of. Struggled to create anything of note and looked a little off the pace.

Struggled 5

Ashley Young

Started the match in an attacking role wide on the left but struggled to make much of an impact. Better after being moved to defence.

Mixed 5

Danny Ings

A forgettable debut for the striker partially redeemed by his stoppage-time penalty.

Penalty 5

Substitutes

Jacob Ramsey 6 (for Targett, HT), Leon Bailey 6 (for El Ghazi, 60), Bertrand Traore 6 (for Buendia, 72) Subs not used: Wesley, Tuanzebe, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Steer (gk).

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News