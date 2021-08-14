Watford 3 Aston Villa 2 - Report

Aston Villa's John McGinn (centre) heads the ball

Goals from summer signing Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr had the Hornets cruising by the break.

Another debutant, Cucho Hernandez, then scored a spectacular goal straight after coming off the bench to end the game as a contest.

John McGinn’s strike and Danny Ings’ penalty deep in stoppage time gave Villa late cheer but the fightback proved too late.

Analysis

Comfortably the biggest question heading into the new campaign was how Villa would look following the exit of Jack Grealish in a £100million move to Manchester City.

While it is always dangerous to read too much into opening day results, good or badm the initial signs are not promising.

A front four featuring three of Villa’s summer signings struggled to function with record buy Emi Buendia removed midway through the second half after an ineffective showing.

In defence, meanwhile, Villa failed to cope with the pace and movement of Dennis and Sarr. Matt Targett, last year’s players’ player of the season, was taken off at half-time having been given the runaround by the latter.

The absence of Ollie Watkins with a bruised knee did not help Villa’s cause. The one positive was the second half cameo of another new arrival, Leon Bailey, the Jamaica international setting up McGinn for his consolation strike.

Buendia was in the starting XI after shaking off a hip problem, while Danny Ings started up front.

Watford's Emmanuel Dennis (right) scores their side's first goal of the game

There was also a place for Ashley Young, the 36-year-old returning to the club where he began his career.

The pre-match build-up included a video montage paying tribute to former Watford and Villa boss Graham Taylor. By the time Tyrone Mings, announced as Villa’s new captain in the hours before kick-off, led the visitors out the noise was deafening.

Villa’s first task was to quieten the crowd but they were given an early warning when Sarr turned and outpaced Targett down the right, his path eventually blocked by Mings who came across to challenge in the box.

It was Sarr who then proved key in creating the opener. When Targett failed to win a header on halfway, allowing Tom Cleverley to set Sarr away down the flank. He crossed low and though Konsa was able to block Dennis’ first effort, the ball fell kindly for the striker to fire past Martinez at the second attempt.

Sarr and Dennis were causing all kinds of trouble. The latter should have done better than shoot straight at Martinez when well placed, while the former was rather wasteful with a cross after being sent scampering into the Villa half by a wayward Marvelous Nakamba pass.

Villa were struggling to get anything going in attack, an Ashley Young header which sailed well wide of the target their only real effort of the half.

Watford, by contrast, looked dangerous every time they pushed forward. The visitors were fortunate to escape when Christian Kabasele headed Ken Sema’s free-kick over at close range but they could not avoid further punishment before the break.

When a Villa attack broke down on the edge of the box, the hosts broke quickly, Dennis finding Sarr with his shot deflecting wickedly off Mings, up and over Martinez and inside the far post.

Smith made a change at the break, bringing on Jacob Ramsey for the struggling Targett.

The teenager was quickly involved in Villa’s best move of the match so far when he exchanged passes with Buendia, his cross deflected out of Ings’ reach.

McGinn also sent a shot wide but Watford remained a big threat on the counter, Sarr finding space and whipping in a shot which Martinez saved low down to his right.

When Dennis picked up an injury and had to come off, Villa could have been forgiven for breathing a sigh of relief.

Watford's Juraj Kucka (left) and Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia battle for the ball

But Hernandez, his replacement, produced a moment of pure quality with his first involvement to further extend the advantage.

Picking the ball up on the left, the Colombian cut inside and curled a brilliant shot beyond Martinez and inside the far post.

Three minutes later Villa finally had something to smile about when Bailey sent in a cross which McGinn impressively fired into the top corner.

Deep into stoppage time Ings cut the deficit to one when he converted from the spot after Adam Masina brought down Bertrand Traore.

The hosts then had a late scare when Villa came forward again but the visitors could not find the final ball to produce a leveller.

Key Moments

10 GOAL Emmanuel Dennis fires Watford ahead, shooting home at the second attempt after his initial effort is blocked.

42 GOAL The hosts double their lead. Ismaila Sarr’s shot takes a wicked deflection off Tyrone Mings on its way past Emi Martinez.

67 GOAL Substitute Cucho Hernandez scores a brilliant goal on debut, picking up the ball on the left, cutting inside and curling a shot off the far post.

70 GOAL Villa pull on back. Leon Bailey sends in a cross which John McGinn side-foots into the top corner from the edge of the box.

90+7 GOAL Danny Ings fires home from the spot after Bertrand Traore is brought down by Adam Masina.

Teams

Watford (4-3-3): Bachmann, Kabasele, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Masina, Cleverley © (Deeney 79), Etebo, Kucka (Gosling 69), Sarr, Dennis (Hernandez 66), Sema Subs not used: Ngakia, Rose, Louza, Fletcher, Sierralta, Foster (gk).