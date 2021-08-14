Dean Smith: Aston Villa lacked intensity

Dean Smith.

Goals from Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr had the newly-promoted Hornets cruising by half-time and the match was put beyond Villa’s reach when substitute Cucho Hernandez curled home midway through the second period.

A strike from John McGinn and Danny Ings’ penalty deep into stoppage time provided the visitors some consolation but Smith was angry at the first-half showing.

The boss, who took off Matt Targett at the break, revealed he had read the riot act to his players at the break.

He said: “We lacked intensity on the ball and off the ball. We didn’t do enough to hurt them.

“It was almost like we were playing a friendly game and Premier League games aren’t friendlies.

“The lads had to be reminded of that. We showed some signs in the second half but by then we had a mountain to climb and were susceptible to a counter-attack.”