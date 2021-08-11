E&S Villa Podcast - Season 1 Episode 1: 2021/22 season preview and transfer talk

Tune into the first episode of the E&S Villa Podcast, sponsored by Adoption@Heart here!

Hosted by Luke Hatfield alongside chief sports writer at the Express & Star, Matt Maher - the pair bring you the pilot episode of the weekly podcast on all things Aston Villa.

In this episode, the pair go into detail regarding Jack Grealish's exit, and decipher Villa's transfer business so far.

Matt delves into the chances of signing James Ward-Prowse, and discusses areas of improvement in the squad ahead of the Premier League opener.

They also answer some of your questions, and preview the upcoming campaign from a claret and blue perspective!

You can listen to the E&S Aston Villa Podcast on Soundcloud, with episodes soon to be available on Apple, Spotify and Acast!

