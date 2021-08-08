Aston Villa complete loan swoop for Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe

The 23-year-old, who is back at Villa Park for the third loan spell in four years, has also signed a new contract at Old Trafford through to 2023.
Tuanzebe made five appearances during his first stint in the Midlands during the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.
He was then a key part of the Villa team which won promotion back to the Premier League through the play-offs the following year.
Villa boss Dean Smith has been eager to bolster his defensive reserves since the departure of Bjorn Engels earlier in the summer.
Tuanzebe was on the bench for Villa’s final pre-season fixture of the season against Italian side Salernitana on Sunday.