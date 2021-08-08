Aston Villa complete loan swoop for Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe

Rumours

The 23-year-old, who is back at Villa Park for the third loan spell in four years, has also signed a new contract at Old Trafford through to 2023.

Tuanzebe made five appearances during his first stint in the Midlands during the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

He was then a key part of the Villa team which won promotion back to the Premier League through the play-offs the following year.

Villa boss Dean Smith has been eager to bolster his defensive reserves since the departure of Bjorn Engels earlier in the summer.