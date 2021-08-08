Aston Villa 3 Salernitana 1

File photo dated 20/08/2011 of A general view of Villa Park, Birmingham. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday May 17, 2013. The Premier League has announced that a possible third-place play-off between Chelsea and Arsenal will take place at Villa Park on May 26. See PA Story SOCCER Premier League. Photo credit should read: Clint Hughes/PA Wire. Editorial use only. Maximum 45 images during a match. No video emulation or promotion as 'live'. No use in games, competitions, merchandise, betting or single club/player services. No use with unofficial audio, video, data, fixtures or club/league logos..

Ings, who arrived last week in a £25million deal from Southampton, fired home from close range just past the half-hour mark to cancel out Joel Obi’s opener for the Italian visitors.

Anwar El Ghazi’s penalty and a goal from substitute Ashley Young saw Villa complete a comfortable win but Watkins’ early exit was a concern, just six days before the Premier League campaign begins at Watford.

The striker, who had started alongside Ings, went off two minutes into the second half having seemingly felt some discomfort in his left knee.

Villa boss Dean Smith is not without headaches heading into the new season. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez was also replaced at half-time having only returned to training last week, while record signing Emi Buendia watched from the stands as he continues to deal with a minor injury.

This match, Villa’s first since the departure of Jack Grealish to Manchester City in a British record transfer, was arranged at 48 hours notice after Sevilla, the original opponents, were forced to pull out due to a Covid-19 outbreak. Salernitana, newly-promoted to Serie A, stepped into the breach.

Villa were quickly on the front foot and visiting defender Norbert Gyomber was alert to get in front of Jaden Philogene-Bidace and prevent the teenager nodding home from fellow winger Anwar El Ghazi’s inviting cross.

Philogene-Bidace then saw a shot blocked while Ings, having shown quick feet to control John McGinn’s pass and turn, sent his effort too close to goalkeeper Vid Belec.

Salernitana were camped in their own half but on 20 minutes it was they who took the lead with a goal which, from Villa’s point of view, frustratingly simple. Stefan Strandberg headed a free-kick back across goal for Obi to steer past Martinez from six yards out.

Villa looked to hit back quickly and Ings was a whisker away from drawing them level, curling a right-footed effort inches wide from 25 yards out following a quick exchange with El Ghazi.

Defensively, the hosts were looking a little shaky. When Matt Targett sent a free-kick into the wall, the visitors broke quickly and Nadir Zortea was denied by Martinez one-on-one, the ball bouncing off the forward’s knee and cannoning off the post.

Villa’s leveller came from a short corner routine, Watkins playing the ball quickly to Cash, who then found McGinn. The Scot’s cross looked to have been over-hit but Philogene-Bidace did not give up on it and on the stretch, via a slight deflection, was able to find Ings to sweep home six-yards out.

Watkins had the chance to put Villa ahead seconds after the restart but saw his shot blocked by a defender having been sent scampering away by a loose pass.

The striker would have a hand in putting the hosts ahead before the break. Racing on to McGinn’s ball over the top, he received a rather sharp shove in the back from Gyomber, giving referee Craig Pawson little option but to point to the spot. El Ghazi duly sent Belec the wrong way and Villa led at the break.

Watkins’ day was done within two minutes of the restart, the striker appearing to feel some discomfort in his knee after shooting on goal and immediately asking to come off.

Villa, who had also seen Jed Steer replace Martinez in goal, made a further five changes just past the hour mark with Ings among those coming off.

Kortney Hause was one of those introduced and within minutes he was involved in a flashpoint with giant striker Milan Djuric, the pair sparking a minor melee when they began pushing and shoving during a break in play. Both were booked.

The game had become incredibly scrappy but with 20 minutes to go Villa put together their best move of the half to extend the lead, Young sweeping home Cash’s pull-back after the latter had linked up with Jacob Ramsey.

Young then turned provider when he crossed for Conor Hourihane but the midfielder placed his shot too close to Belec, who pushed it wide.