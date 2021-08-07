Aston Villa to restructure backroom staff after John Terry exit

John Terry the assistant manager of Aston Villa. (AMA)

Following John Terry’s departure as assistant head coach last month, the club are yet to make a signing to replace him.

But Smith envisions some changes in the set-up ahead of the new season – as he targets improvements in several areas.

“We have a great team but there will be some alterations on the coaching side,” Smith said. “It’s something we’ve wanted to do, restructuring, anyway.

“We’ve brought in Austin MacPhee as a set piece coach. Vastly experienced. There’s not too many specialist coaches in that field, he was highly sort of.

“It was an area that has untapped potential and is something we will work on this season.

“It’s both ends of the pitch, and throw-ins as well. It’s something we want to get better at.”

Terry left to pursue his own managerial ambitions and although Smith wanted him to stay, he was happy to let him leave and try his hand at management.

“We had and have still got a wonderful relationship,” Smith added.

“He was part of the success that we’ve had over the last two-and-a-half years at Aston Villa – integral to everything we did.

“But we always had that understanding that there would be a team that he would want to go out and pursue his own chances of management. There was a couple times where that was close before.

“I was comfortable with the decision and we parted in a really happy way. Everybody wishes him well for the future and thanks him for what he has done for the football club.”

Meanwhile, Villa are due to hold an open training session at Villa Park today (3pm) after their friendly with Sevilla was cancelled due to a Covid outbreak at the Spanish club.

Villa, who had hoped to find replacement opposition but could not do so a short notice, said in a statement: “Fans who purchased tickets for the friendly will be issued a full refund next week but are invited to attend the training session free of charge using the same ticket and sitting in the same seat they purchased for the friendly.”

Also, following the departure of captain Jack Grealish for Manchester City in a £100million deal, Villa are offering supporters a shirt exchange if they bought this season’s strip with Grealish’s name and number on the back.