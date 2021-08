Louie Barry. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

The 18-year-old, a former Albion star who joined Villa from Barcelona in January 2020, will bolster the Tractor Boys' squad for the new League One season.

Last year the forward marked his senior debut with a goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round in January, and he also played a key role as Villa ended a 19-year wait to win the FA Youth Cup.