Jack Grealish says he'll 'always be Villa fan' after £100m move to Man City

Jack Grealish has moved from Aston Villa to Man City

The 25-year-old said he hoped supporters could understand his reasons for seeking a new challenge by leaving his boyhood club for the Premier League champions.

Grealish, who has signed a six-year deal at the Etihad thought to be worth more than £200,000-a-week, opted to move after City triggered a £100m release clause in his contract.

In a message posted on his social media accounts, Grealish said it was “impossible” to put his feelings into words.

He said: “Every time I put on the Villa shirt I played with my heart on my sleeve. Being given the armband was both a privilege and an honour for me and my family and I have loved every minute.

“I’ll always be a Villa fan - I love this club with all my heart and I hope you understand my reasons for seeking a new challenge.

“The club are in great hands, the manager, the lads, the new signings coming in - it’s an exciting time to be a Villa fan. I’ll see you all again soon.”

In a message broadcast live on Villa’s website coinciding with the announcement of Grealish’s departure, chief executive Christian Purslow assured supporters the club had planned for his possible exit.

The release clause was included in the five-year deal Grealish signed last September, to ensure Villa would not stand in his way if a Champions League club wanted to sign him.

Purslow explained: “Our board set this clause at £100m knowing it would be a record price for a British footballer and also a record fee for a player bought by a Premier League club.

“Put another way, we put the clause at a value we hoped would not be met but knew would reflect his true value to Villa.”

City notified Villa they were prepared to trigger the clause last week and Purslow continued: “After many of hours of discussion involving Jack, his family and his agent, during which we made clear our strong desure for him to stay, Jack finally decided he would like to go to City and instructed us to activate the clause, as was his prerogative.

“It was a highly emotional moment when he told me his decision, leaving me in no doubt how hard the decision was for him. Ultimately, he said it boiled down to wanting to play Champions League football now.

“Most importantly for our supporters, I want you all to be assured the board, Dean Smith abd (sporting director) Johan Lange and I knew this day might come. We have planned accordingly.”