New signing Leon Bailey welcomes Usain Bolt to Aston Villa fan club

Jamaica's Usain Bolt

Bailey, who has signed a four-year deal at Villa Park, is close friends with fellow Jamaican Bolt, the man widely regarded as the greatest sprinter of all-time.

Bolt is a huge football fan and a long-time supporter of Manchester United but Bailey claims the eight-time Olympic champion will now be pulling for Villa too.

He told VillaTV: “Anywhere I go he (Bolt) is going to be a fan so of course right now, he is a Villa fan. I don’t need to make him, he automatically becomes a fan of the club.

“I have known him for a long time. He is a good friend of mine and an inspiration. I am sure he will want to come and see Villa against Manchester United.”

Bailey, currently in Jamaica after recently representing his country at the Gold Cup, signed his Villa contract during a live YouTube broadcast arranged his by step-dad and advisor, Craig Butler.

The 23-year-old is heading to the Premier League on the back of the most successful career of his season to date and eager to put on a show.

He is expected to meet up with his new Villa team-mates for the first time next week but with the new season looming does not believe it will take long to get up to speed.

“I am not at 100 per cent but I believe I can be there within days,” he said.

“I always like to put on a great show for the fans. It has been a great time in Germany for me but I’m excited to start at Villa.

“I’m a flair type of person, I like to entertain the fans, do my tricks, use my speed and make life difficult for defenders.

“For me, it’s a great club with a big history and it’s the right step for me. I’m excited to get started,” he said.

“It’s always been somewhere that I’ve wanted to play. I feel like now is the right time and I’m excited about it.