Aston Villa fire three past Robins in impressive win

Aston Villa during the game.

Teenager Jaden Philogene-Bidace put Villa into the lead with a smart finish after just six minutes.

The 19-year-old met Ollie Watkins’ cross and neatly finished from six yards.

Jed Steer had to deny Kasey Palmer at the other end before Villa grabbed a second before the break.

Goalkeeper Dan Bentley spilled John McGinn’s free-kick and Ezri Konsa was on hand to double Villa’s advantage against their Championship rivals.

City started the second half brightly and Steer was forced into another save from substitute Alex Scott, while Andy King fired into the side netting.

But after soaking up that pressure England international Watkins headed home a third on the hour mark as Dean Smith’s side completed a comfortable win at Ashton Gate. He met Anwar El Ghazi’s cross to convert.

This result came after Villa’s 2-0 loss to Stoke, while an impressive 4-0 thrashing over Walsall started their pre-season.