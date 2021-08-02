Aston Villa expected to announce Leon Bailey arrival as Jack Grealish looks likely to leave

Leon Bailey and Jack Grealish.

Grealish is the subject of a £100million offer from the Premier League champions and though Villa do not want to lose their skipper there is an increasing expectation he will depart in a British record deal.

Bailey will be signed from Bayer Leverkusen regardless of how Grealish’s situation pans out with the 23-year-old winger having been identified as one of the club’s top summer targets.

Villa agreed an initial £25m fee with Leverkusen over the weekend and Bailey is due to arrive in the Midlands to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

The Jamaica international, previously linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, enjoyed the best season of his career last term, scoring 14 goals in 40 matches. His pace and ability to play on either flank are thought to be of particular appeal to Dean Smith.

Villa have pursued an aggressive policy in the market and should Grealish leave the funds from the deal will be reinvested.