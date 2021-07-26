Dean Smith returns to Aston Villa after isolation

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Issue date: Saturday May 1, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Everton. Photo credit should read: Naomi Baker/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The head coach was absent from the club’s pre-season matches at Walsall and Stoke while isolating with his family but is expected back at the training ground in the early part of this week.

One of Smith’s first tasks will be to decide whether to issue Wesley with a club fine, after the striker was sent-off for violent conduct during the second half of Saturday’s defeat at Stoke.

The Brazilian had only been on the pitch for seven minutes when he became involved in an altercation with Nick Powell, attempting to head-butt the Potters forward before then grabbing him round the throat and throwing a punch.

Wesley, who returned from a 16-month injury lay-off in April, will not face a ban from any competitive matches.

Villa, who next face Nottingham Forest in a behind closed doors friendly on Wednesday, are set to step up their search for another attacker after failing in their pursuit of Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe.