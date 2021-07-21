Kaine Kesler aims to catch the eye at Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Kaine Kesler

Kesler has been training with the club’s senior players and will be involved when Dean Smith’s team begin their pre-season schedule at Walsall tonight.

The 18-year-old right-back, part of last season’s FA Youth Cup-winning squad, signed a five-year professional contract earlier in the summer and is considered among the club’s brightest young prospects.

But he knows his short-term future will be decided over what happens in the next few weeks.

Kesler said: “Depending on how this pre-season goes will determine how my season is, whether it is a loan or being involved in the first-team, it is up to the gaffer really.

“It is going to be a big pre-season, trying to impress him. That is the most important thing. That is what I want to do. Winning the Youth Cup was a proud moment. Now it is about looking on and trying to do what I need to become a better player.