'It was brilliant!' Aston Villa fans excited as pre-season starts with big win - WATCH

By Luke HatfieldAston VillaPublished:

Watch Aston Villa fans give their thoughts following their side's 4-0 win over Walsall in pre-season.

Emi Buendia put on a show in the first half, creating both goals for Ollie Watkins before Villa made a raft of changes for the second half.

Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Aaron Ramsey then tucked away two more goals as Villa put in a dominating performance at the Banks's Stadium.

See what fans made of the game here:

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

