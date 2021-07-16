Wesley will be given Aston Villa chance

Wesley (right)

Wesley returned to Bodymoor Heath this week to begin preparations for an important campaign following his comeback from a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old made three substitute appearances in the final weeks of last season after more than 15 months on the sidelines.

Villa will give Wesley the opportunity to show he can recapture the form which convinced them to pay £21million to Club Brugge for his services just two years ago.

Initially, he will vie with Keinan Davis for the back-up role behind Ollie Watkins, who established himself as the club’s first-choice striker last season.

Significantly, Villa are not currently thought to be among the clubs tracking Tammy Abraham, with Chelsea’s £40million valuation for the forward deemed too high. Instead, the club intend to spend the bulk of their remaining transfer funds on a No.10 who can ease the creative burden on Jack Grealish.