Aston Villa boss Dean Smith sings 'Sweet Caroline' before England game - WATCH

By Nathan JudahAston VillaPublished:

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith was in great spirits as he belted out 'Sweet Caroline' amongst England fans at the Euro's.

The 50-year-old was filmed dancing with fellow supporters at Wembley.

Villa’s dalliance with Sweet Caroline started on a cold, windy night at Stoke.

The team was struggling in the Championship and Smith was a few months into his reign as manager.

Villa went behind in the game very early on, but battled back to get a draw and rescue a point from a game they’d have normally lost.

Sweet Caroline was being played on the speakers of the Britannia Stadium that afternoon, and the Villa fans latched on to it and continued singing it long after the music stopped.

The game was the springboard for a 12 game unbeaten run. That saw Villa qualify for the playoff spots and eventually a return to the Premier League.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

