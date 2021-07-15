Aston Villa boss Dean Smith sings 'Sweet Caroline' before England game - WATCH

Dean Smith

The 50-year-old was filmed dancing with fellow supporters at Wembley.

Villa’s dalliance with Sweet Caroline started on a cold, windy night at Stoke.

The team was struggling in the Championship and Smith was a few months into his reign as manager.

Villa went behind in the game very early on, but battled back to get a draw and rescue a point from a game they’d have normally lost.

Sweet Caroline was being played on the speakers of the Britannia Stadium that afternoon, and the Villa fans latched on to it and continued singing it long after the music stopped.