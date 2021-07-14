Aston Villa unveil 2021/22 home kit

Villa's new 2021/22 home kit. Villa's new 2021/22 home kit. Villa's new 2021/22 home kit. Villa's new 2021/22 home kit.

The kit, designed by Kappa, features a traditional design of claret body and sky blue sleeves.

It was launched on Wednesday morning with an online video featuring the club’s England duo Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings, along with Villa Women players Marisa Ewers, Sarah Mayling and Remi Allen.

On sale now, the kit is available in all ranges of size, with the standard edition of the shirt priced at £57 for adults. The pro edition, worn by the players, is priced at £90 for adults.