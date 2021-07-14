Aston Villa determined to keep Jack Grealish

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

England international Grealish is the subject of serious interest from Manchester City with the Premier League champions having indicated they would make a formal offer after Euro 2020 concluded.

But Villa are determined to hold on to their talisman and opened negotiations with his representatives over a new, improved deal last month.

Grealish is currently enjoying a break following his summer exploits with the Three Lions and things are expected to progress further when he returns for pre-season training at Bodymoor Heath.

The 25-year-old signed a five-year deal worth around £125,000-a-week last September but Villa are willing to offer him a significant increase to commit again.

Villa will also step up efforts to further bolster their attacking ranks with the Premier League season now just a month away.