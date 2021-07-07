Teenage hotshot Louie Barry given extended Aston Villa deal

Louie Barry.

The club have triggered a clause which will keep the academy prospect at the club until 2024.

Barry, who turned 18 last month, made national headlines in January when he scored his first senior goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

He then netted five times as Villa’s youngsters lifted the FA Youth Cup for the first time since 2002.

Considered one of the brightest young prospects in the country, Barry began his career at Albion, joining Villa after a controversial six-month stay at Barcelona.

Fellow youngsters Brad Young, Hayden Lindley, Arjan Raikhy, Filip Marschall and Chisom Afoka have also signed new deals, while Patrick Zito has been given a short-term contract.

The new deals follow the five-year contract awarded to Youth Cup-winning captain Kaine Kesler earlier this week.