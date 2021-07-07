Lionel Messi: Emi Martinez is a phenomenon

Emi Martinez

After the semi-final against Colombia finished 1-1, Martinez denied Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona from the spot to earn his country a 3-2 shoot-out win.

The victory set-up a final showdown with Brazil at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday, where Martinez will come face-to-face with Villa team-mate Douglas Luiz.

His semi-final heroics, meanwhile, have ensured the keeper is now a hero in his homeland.

"We have Emi, who is a phenomenon," said Messi, who converted from the spot in the shootout.

"We knew that he was going to stop them. We trusted him. He deserves it. We achieved the goal of being able to play all the games and now we are going to the final."

Martinez said: “I’m speechless. They took us to penalties and that’s a question of luck, today it was my turn for glory.

“We’ve spent 40 days locked away, not seeing anyone outside our bubble. We said on the first day we wanted to get to the final and what better way than to play Brazil at their home.”

With the tournament being played behind closed doors, Martinez could clearly be heard shouting at Colombia’s penalty-takers before they took their kicks. At one stage, he was warned by the referee to mind his language.

Reaching the Copa America final continues a remarkable 12 months for the 28-year-old, who won the FA Cup with Arsenal before moving to Villa in a £20million deal, winning supporters’ player of the season after keeping a record-equalling 15 clean sheets.

He only made his senior international debut last month after Franco Armani tested positive for coronavirus.

But he has rapidly established himself as Argentina’s new No.1, keeping three clean sheets on their route to the final.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni said: "We are very happy with Emiliano's performance, not only because of the penalties, but also because of the security that he is transmitting.