Jose Mourinho: England need to start Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Gareth Southgate's men take on Denmark tonight in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley with a chance to book their place in the final against Italy on Sunday.

Grealish has only started one of England's five games so far and was an unused substitute on Saturday when they thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-final.

England have yet to concede a goal in the tournament and have been widely praised for their defensive rigidity – with midfielders Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips impressing in front of the defence.

But Mourinho insists that England need Villa captain Grealish at the other end of the pitch tonight to create those match-winning moments.

"Everybody knows that I like Grealish because he never hides," Mourinho said via TalkSPORT.

"He creates very unbalanced situations for the opposition, he's very, very brave. He breaks the routines of the game.

"I believe that when a team is so solid like England is, because they are a really solid team especially with the dynamic of Rice and Phillips in front of the back four, I believe the team always needs a player like Grealish.

"It doesn't look like he's an option to start with Gareth and Gareth is right, especially if he wins the Euros, and we are wrong.