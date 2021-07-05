Aston Villa consider a third Emile Smith Rowe bid

Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion and Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal (AMA)

Smith Rowe remains Villa’s top target despite two bids – the second of which totalled £30million – having already been rejected by the Gunners.

Another improved offer may now be made as Smith continues to target a creative No.10.

Villa have already broken their transfer record this summer with the signing of playmaker Emi Buendia from Norwich in a deal which could eventually be worth £37m.

But they are continuing to pursue Smith Rowe despite Arsenal’s insistence the 20-year-old, who has been in talks over a new contract at the Emirates, is not for sale.

Adding a striker is not currently on Villa’s agenda after they paid big money in each of the previous two summers for Wesley and Ollie Watkins.