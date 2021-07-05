Aston Villa consider a third Emile Smith Rowe bid

Smith Rowe remains Villa’s top target despite two bids – the second of which totalled £30million – having already been rejected by the Gunners.
Another improved offer may now be made as Smith continues to target a creative No.10.
Villa have already broken their transfer record this summer with the signing of playmaker Emi Buendia from Norwich in a deal which could eventually be worth £37m.
But they are continuing to pursue Smith Rowe despite Arsenal’s insistence the 20-year-old, who has been in talks over a new contract at the Emirates, is not for sale.
Adding a striker is not currently on Villa’s agenda after they paid big money in each of the previous two summers for Wesley and Ollie Watkins.
Both are among the players due to report to Bodymoor Heath this week as Villa begin training ahead of the new Premier League campaign.