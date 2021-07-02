Harry Winks on Aston Villa radar

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur (AMA)

Winks, who has made more than 100 appearances for Spurs and won 10 England caps, is one of several players under consideration during the current transfer window.

Villa are particularly keen on Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse but accept prising the 25-year-old away from the St Mary’s Stadium will not be easy.

While midfield options are being monitored, the priority remains strengthening the squad in attack and Villa are weighing up a third offer for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe.

A second bid, thought to have been worth around £30million, was rejected earlier this week with the Gunners still adamant the highly-rated 20-year-old is not for sale.