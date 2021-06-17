Aston Villa set to complete Ashley Young deal

Ashley Young

The winger-turned-full-back has chosen to return to the club where he spent four years after joining from Watford in a £10million deal in 2007.

It is understood Young, a free agent having come to the end of his contract with Inter Milan, chose Villa after they came in with an offer following the 35-year-old’s talks with Watford and Burnley.

Young decided against extending his stay in Italy, having turned down a new deal at Inter.

Villa see him as an experienced campaigner who can play a number of roles, including as cover for full-backs Matt Targett and Matty Cash this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reported to be keen to see off Villa interest in midfielder Emile Smith Rowe following a £25m bid for the attacking midfielder.

It was reported that the Gunners – who lost out to Villa in the £38million signing of Emi Buendia from Norwich – are keen to tie down Smith-Rowe on a long-term contract.