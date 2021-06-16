Aston Villa eyeing Ashley Young return

Young is a free agent having turned down the offer of a new contract at Inter Milan, where he has been for the past 18 months.
The 35-year-old starred for Villa under Martin O'Neill before moving to Manchester United a decade ago.
Signed from Watford for £10million in 2007, Young was sold to United four years later for a fee of around £16m.
He played 190 times for the claret and blues, scoring 37 times before moving to Old Trafford, where he was converted to a full-back.
Young, who turns 36 next month, had been in discussions with boyhood club Watford, newly promoted back to the Premier League, as well as Burnley.
It is understood Villa see him as an experienced campaigner who would also offer cover for full-back Matty Cash and Matt Targett.