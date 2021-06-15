Wayne Rooney hopes for England start for Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish

By Russell Youll

England great Wayne Rooney believes Villa skipper Jack Grealish could get the chance to show his talents in Friday’s Three Lions clash with Scotland.

With England having beaten Croatia on Sunday and Scotland losing to the Czech Republic yesterday, Rooney believes boss Gareth Southgate will approach the Group D clash differently from their opener.

“I would have liked to have seen Jack Grealish,” said Rooney of the 1-0 victory over Croatia.

“He’s a player who is going to grow during this competition and he will be an important player for England.

“I can see a couple of changes for the Scotland game. I think Grealish will probably come in and start.

“But I think they will be a bit more relaxed on Friday, whereas if they didn’t win then it would have been more anxious.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

