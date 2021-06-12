Matt Le Tissier: Aston Villa star Jack Grealish should be starting for England

England's Jack Grealish

For a player who once had to choose between representing Ireland or England, and only a few months ago was hardly considered for a call-up, the Villa captain could now be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Not long ago names such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes were ahead of him in the pecking order, but Grealish is now widely tipped to be a must in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI tomorrow.

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier – visiting the Black Country last week for a charity game – spoke glowingly of Grealish and what the future may hold for him.

Le Tissier is considered one of the greatest English goalscorers of his time, despite often being overlooked for the national team.

And in Grealish he sees a player that could shine on the biggest stage of his career to date.

“For me, Jack Grealish should be a starter in that team,” Le Tissier told the Express & Star.

“I hope he lights up the tournament because he’s one of those players that’s just a little bit different.

“In tournament football when you’re playing against really good football teams and games are decided on one little bit of quality, Jack has that in abundance.

“Hopefully he gets plenty of playing time.”

Of course it is not only Grealish that is representing Midlands football for England this summer.

Villa team-mate Tyrone Mings, Wolves captain Conor Coady and Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone are also involved – meaning those three clubs are all represented in one England team at a major tournament for the first time in history.

For an area proud of it’s football heritage it is a major milestone and Le Tissier – buoyed by the loud supporters on show at Rushall Olympic’s Dales Lane for the charity game – could see what the beautiful game means to people from this region.

He added: “It’s fantastic for the area to see all three of those clubs represented.

“Those players thoroughly deserve their call-ups. Johnstone has had a terrific season in the sticks.

“Conor will probably be handicapped a little bit unless we play three at the back, which might limit his game time a little bit.

“I would say Mings is probably first sub as a centre-back, if Stones and Maguire start.

“But Mings has had a very good season and the boys at Villa have done really well. It’s been a terrific season and they’ve done themselves proud. They’ve now got their rewards.”

After escaping relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, Dean Smith led Villa to a much improved campaign this year.

At times they seemed destined for Europe but after losing Grealish to injury towards the end of the season, they tailed off and finished 11th.

Still, it was a far better showing from the claret and blue and Le Tissier was particularly full of praise for them.

“Villa have been terrific,” he said.

“Dean did really well to keep them up in the first place and then this season, even after losing Jack for that amount of time, to still finish where they did was a terrific achievement.

“Who knows where they might have finished had Jack not finished those nine or 10 games.