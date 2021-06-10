Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish: Let’s unite the nation

England's Jack Grealish

England’s warm-up matches have been marred by a section of supporters booing when players have taken a knee prior to kick-off in a gesture of anti-racism.

But Villa skipper Grealish is hopeful there will be a positive atmosphere to spur the Three Lions on when they begin their campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

“I can’t explain enough (what it would mean), if we have that positive atmosphere,” he said. “I was speaking to Declan Rice about the Three Lions song and showed him a video.

“Stuff like that gets me pumped up and makes me happy and I know it does for a lot of the other lads as well.