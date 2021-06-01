£30m price tag for Aston Villa target Emiliano Buendia

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady (left) and Norwich City's Emi Buendia

The playmaker is on Dean Smith’s list of summer targets as he looks to boost his team’s creativity.

But the newly-promoted Canaries will not sell the 24-year-old on the cheap, with their sporting director Stuart Webber yesterday insisting they will only consider offers in excess of £30m for Buendia and team-mates Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons.

“If we do sell one, it’s going to be a club record deal,” said Webber.

“It’s probably going to start with a number three in front of it and that will give us great opportunities to maybe make the whole better as well. We’re really relaxed on that front.”

Arsenal are also keen on Buendia, who scored 15 goals and set up 16 more as Norwich won the Championship title for the second time in three seasons.