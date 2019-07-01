Matt Targett: Aston Villa are a club on the up

The left-back completed his move from Southampton yesterday for an initial £11.5million rising to a potential £17m with add-ons.

Smith was delighted to capture the highly-rated 23-year-old, who he sees as a long-term investment for the future.

And the England under-21 international wants to help his new boss take Villa as far as they can go.

“I’m very happy,” he said. “This is a massive football club, it’s a massive step in my development to join this club.

“It has a massive fanbase, I’m looking forward to playing in front of them. The training ground is amazing, Villa Park is a big stadium.

“It’s a club on the up, Dean is building something special here.

“I spoke to him and I’m very excited to join him and his plans to move this club as forward as it can go.”

Targett is an attacking full-back who has spent 15 years at Southampton, where he’s come through their thriving academy.

Advertising

He made 21 appearances for Saints last season but is determined to nail down a regular spot for his new team.

“That’s one of the main reasons I’m here, to get the games under my belt, establish myself as a Premier League player and take this club as far as it can go,” he said. “I’m looking fwd to meeting everyone. I know Jack (Grealish) through England U21s and I get on well with him.

“He’s a fantastic player but I’m sure there’s a lot more here, I’m looking forward to getting to know them. I feel like the new boy at school!”

Targett will compete with Neil Taylor for the left-back spot, but he hopes Smith’s style will suit his game.

Advertising

“It’s perfect for me to come here and play the style the gaffer wants to play,” he said.

“It’s massive for the club when you have two good players in each position.

“We’ll be pushing each other as far as we can go. Competition for places is only healthy for the club.

“It’s going to be massive for me and my family. It’s going to be a proud moment for all of us, I’ll be giving everything I’ve got to do my best for the club.”