January transfer window: Loan strikers who could be options for Aston Villa

Steve Bruce will be the first man to admit that injury has taken a huge toll on his strikers this season, with Jonathan Kodjia, Scott Hogan, Gabby Agbonlahor and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy all being sidelined with varying problems.

But with only Keinan Davis holding the line up top, there are a number of players who could be of interest who meet Villa's needs, which include being likely to head out on-loan in January.

Leonardo Ulloa

Bruce is likely to be keen on bringing in a player similar to Davis in January given the success of the youngster so far.

Ulloa meets that need, but he also offers goals in the second tier - shown from his time with Brighton, where he netted 23 times in 50 appearances.

He's been limited to just two appearances this season for Leicester, and could be a player likely to look elsewhere to get back on the pitch.

Danny Ings

Once one of the most promising strikers in the Premier League, injury has so far curtailed Ings' chances for Liverpool - so a loan move could suit him.

The 25-year-old is unlikely to fight ahead of Roberto Firmino or Daniel Sturridge this season, but could favour a Premier League side if one comes calling.

He could work well at Villa Park though, but his injury history may leave Bruce looking elsewhere.

Dominic Solanke

Another Liverpool forward currently struggling for regular appearances.

Solanke is one of the brightest English prospects of recent times, and could offer a pacey option for Villa if he was to consider a move on-loan.

He's made nine Premier League appearances this season under Jurgen Klopp, as well as registering some minutes in the Champions League, which may mean the German sees him as part of his plans this season.

Dwight Gayle

Tied second in the Championship scorers list last season, if you want guaranteed goals in the second tier, Dwight Gayle is the man to provide them.

Banging in 23 for Newcastle in the 2016/17 season, it was his goals which saw the Magpies promoted, and it was a surprise to see him linked away in the summer.

He's since featured heavily after falling out of favour earlier this campaign - scoring against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Rafa Benitez is unlikely to let him go unless he signs a big name striker himself.