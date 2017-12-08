Steve Bruce handed Aston Villa injury boosts heading into festive schedule

Speaking ahead of Villa's Championship clash with Millwall, Bruce confirmed that Mile Jedinak, Scott Hogan and Gabriel Agbonlahor are all back in full training.

Meanwhile, the boss also stated that John Terry's recovery from a broken metatarsal, picked up in the loss to Sheffield Wednesday, is going well and hasn't ruled out a return for the 37-year-old ahead of the New Year.

Jedinak, Agbonlahor and Hogan could all be in contention for the clash with Millwall, with the trio facing fitness tests ahead of the home fixture.

💬 Injury update: Bruce also confirms Gabby Agbonlahor and Scott Hogan are back in full training. Like Jedinak, the manager will make an assessment today with regard to their involvement tomorrow. #PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/WNfkuvl8l7 — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) December 8, 2017

The news comes as a great relief to Bruce, who has had only young striker Keinan Davis available up-front since losing Hogan, Agbonlahor and Jonathan Kodjia - who is unlikely to feature for the remainder of the season following surgery on his recurrent ankle problem.

"Scott Hogan, Gabby Agbonlahor they are back and I believe big Mile Jedinak is training today." Bruce said.

"It has gone well and we set him on a training regime but he has done well and it is quicker than we thought.

"We are starting to get back and that is a big boost.

"We could see John Terry again in 2017, but we have to box clever as he has had a broken bone.

💬 Injury update: Finally, Bruce says John Terry is giving himself 'every chance' of being involved again before the New Year. Positive news all round from Bodymoor Heath this morning. 👊#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/y1Uf2lHh4E — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) December 8, 2017

"Hopefully John Terry will be back in the next couple of weeks and that will be a huge boost with the amount of games coming up.

"Jonathan Kodjia has had his operation now so we have to wait and see, it will take a bit of time and it will be far into the New Year."

Villa are still without winger Andre Green as he comes back from Hamstring surgery, whilst Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is also back training - offering another striking option should Bruce decide on using him.