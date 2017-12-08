Shay Given: John Terry is key to Aston Villa resurgence

The former Villa goalkeeper – who played opposite Chelsea legend Terry for a host of clubs in the top flight – hailed Villa’s captain as ‘a real leader of men’.

Villa have moved into the play-off places with 10 points from a possible 12 – all won without Terry, who is sidelined with a broken foot – but Given insists you cannot underestimate his impact.

The former Newcastle United and Manchester City stopper told online betting site Betstars: “I think he’s one of the reasons they’re up there challenging to get back in the Premier League again, he’s a real leader of men and great to have in the changing room.”

As well as saying the move was of benefit for Terry, Given said the summer switch from west London to the West Midlands as beneficial to the player too.

He added: “I think it was a great move for John and a great move for Aston Villa, we know how strong a defender he’s been over the years but you can see his fitness levels, how fit he is even now.”

Meanwhile, reports claim Villa are now likely to sign Oli McBurnie on loan from Swansea in January. The 21-year-old striker has been interesting Steve Bruce, who has lost Jonathan Kodjia and Scott Hogan to long-term injuries.

McBurnie scored twice as Swansea’s under-23s knocked Wolves Under-23s out of the EFL Trophy last season.