Neil Taylor: Aston Villa have steel
Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor believes the side have developed a new steel in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League.
Taylor joined from Swansea last January and admits it took a few games to get into the swing of Championship football.
He said: “When you come out of the Premier League and into the Championship it can take you a good five to 10 games to readapt. “
He added: “There’s a steeliness amongst us. Every team I’ve been a part of that’s had success in the past has had that.”
