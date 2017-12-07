Menu

Neil Taylor: Aston Villa have steel

By Nathan Judah | Aston Villa | Published:

Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor believes the side have developed a new steel in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League.

Neil Taylor

Taylor joined from Swansea last January and admits it took a few games to get into the swing of Championship football.

He said: “When you come out of the Premier League and into the Championship it can take you a good five to 10 games to readapt. “

He added: “There’s a steeliness amongst us. Every team I’ve been a part of that’s had success in the past has had that.”

