Wolves, West Brom and Villa discover FA Cup third-round opponents

Wolves – top of the Championship ahead of tonight's derby clash with Blues – have been drawn at home to struggling Swansea City.

And they will be looking for some more memorable moments after beating top-flight sides Stoke City and Liverpool on their way to a sold-out fifth-round defeat to champions Chelsea.

Fifth FA Cup draw in a row that Wolves have played a Premier League side — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) December 4, 2017

West Brom – who drew against Crystal Palace in Alan Pardew's first game in charge on Saturday – will begin this season's Cup journey away to a League Two side, either Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City

And Pardew, twice a losing finalist as a manager, would love to bring the trophy back to The Hawthorns.

"I've come very close twice to winning the FA Cup and I'd like to do it," said the former Crystal Palace and West Ham manager at his unveiling last week. "That's the sort of ambition I'm talking about."

Couldn’t of asked for a better 3rd round draw in the FA Cup #wba — reece (@reexew) December 4, 2017

Steve Bruce's Aston Villa have moved up into the Championship play-off places in recent weeks and will need to overcome either non-league Woking or League One Peterborough to make it through to the fourth round.

Advertising

⚽️ The #FACupDraw for the Third Round has been made and we will play hosts to @WokingFC or @ThePoshOfficial #AVFC pic.twitter.com/Gu9AFdwPca — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) December 4, 2017

Elsewhere in the draw, Birmingham City will host Burton Albion, Liverpool take on Merseyside rivals Everton, Brighton face rivals Crystal Palace, Coventry are at home to Stoke, Nottingham Forest welcome Arsenal and Derby County visit Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur host AFC Wimbledon, Middlesbrough face Sunderland, Manchester City take on Burnley, Newcastle host Luton Town and Chelsea go to Norwich City.

Ties will be played across the weekend of January 5-8, 2018.