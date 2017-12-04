Gabby Agbonlahor returns to training to ease Aston Villa's striker crisis

The 31-year-old has been sidelined with a calf injury for nearly three months and hasn’t featured since a goalless draw with Brentford at the start of September.

But he has now returned to training to help take the burden off 19-year-old Keinan Davis – Villa’s only fit striker.

Jonathan Kodjia could be out for the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery and Scott Hogan is yet to return from an operation on his stomach.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is also out with a knee problem, although Davis has been helped in front of goal by top scorer Albert Adomah, who has chipped in with 11 goals from the wing.

Agbonlahor announced his return on social media over the weekend, saying: “Frustrating being injured but rehab done and back training Monday.”