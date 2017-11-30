Aston Villa blow as Mile Jedinak faces up to three months out

The Australian midfielder suffered thr problem falling heavily in the first half of Villa's victory over Ipswich last weekend.

And boss Steve Bruce confirmed today that if the injury heals well, the 33-year-old could be back in action in six weeks. However, the boss said that if Jedinak requires an operations, he could be out for three months.

It is the latest injury nightmare to beset Bruce with skipper John Terry out with a broken foot and striker Jonathan Kodjia likely to be out for the rest season after injuring the ankle he broke in the final game of last season. Bruce revealed the Aussie ace will be in a sling, adding: “He went to see a specialist in Manchester on Monday.

“He’s been advised to rest and see how it is in the next week to see if it starts to heal itself.

“If it does, we can let nature takes its course and it could be six weeks then.

“If it doesn’t, then there will be an operation which will probably take the best part of 12 weeks.

“We hope the specialist is right and rest is sufficient. Then we could see him back in January.”

Bruce is looking to bring in reinforcements in January, but added: “To be without Terry, Kodjia, Jedinak is a real blow to us because they are the spine of the team. Fair play to the squad for coping very well so far.

“In January, let’s hope we can add to us to help us along the way.”