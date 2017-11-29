Sam Johnstone: Aston Villa are putting the frighteners on Championship rivals

Villa head to Elland Road sitting fourth in the table after a run of nine wins in 12 games.

And goalkeeper Johnstone admits they will be brimming with confidence as they hunt a fourth victory on the spin to close the gap on the automatic promotion places.

Leeds, also tipped to challenge this season, sit eighth in the table but have lost four of their last six.

Johnstone said: “Friday is a massive game. Coming off the back of three straight wins, hopefully they (Leeds) are more scared of us. It’s all about confidence.

“If you are full of confidence it is a different game. We will be up for it, hopefully we can get three points.”

Villa’s recent transformation has seen a marked improvement in their away form.

Their four victories on the road to date is the same number they recorded on their travels during the whole of last season.

Recent performances at Preston and QPR have, meanwhile, ranked among the finest of boss Steve Bruce’s 13 months in charge.

Asked about the turnaround away from home, Johnstone said: "It’s just football. It was difficult at the start of the season but we put a few results together and it does give you confidence going into each game.

"Three points are all that matters. I’m glad we are winning both home and away.

"We are full of confidence at the moment. We have had three great results and are properly starting to gel together and grind results out. Last Tuesday night against Sunderland was difficult but we ground the result out and that is the main thing, getting three points."