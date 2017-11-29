AFC Telford not expecting to sign Joleon Lescott

The 35-year-old defender is without a club after being released from Sunderland at the end of last season – and he trained with the Bucks a couple of times earlier this term.

In the wake of signing former Wolves striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, there has been social media speculation which suggested Telford were close to snapping up the old Molineux favourite – who has also had spells with Everton, Manchester City, West Brom, Aston Villa and AEK Athens.

But the Bucks concede it is highly unlikely that he will join and rumours of him signing this week are wide of the mark.

The Birmingham-born centre-half played 26 times for England between 2007 and 2013, scoring once.

As well as having two Premier League winners’ medals, he won the FA Cup and League Cup during a five-year spell at City – and won the First Division play-offs with Wolves in the 2002/03 campaign.

Telford boss Rob Edwards played with Lescott at Wolves and previously stated that ‘Joleon trained with us twice’ and ‘nothing will happen there’.

But it is believed though that the Bucks chief is on the lookout for a defender.

The backline has received criticism from supporters in recent weeks, with many calling for a centre-half to be signed, and Telford have conceded 33 goals in 19 National League North games this season.

On whether his defence is low on confidence, Edwards said: “Possibly. I’m not sure about confidence but, possibly, as when a ball comes – or when you are on the ball – you can be unsure.

“It does play a part, I suppose, but it’s just decision making – it comes down to decision making and basics.

“If you looked at the 90 minutes on Saturday (as they beat Droylsden 4-2 in the FA Trophy), we made more better decisions than them – but I’m just focusing on us.

"There were too many mistakes on Saturday.”